To the editor:
I find the publication of Bishop's Barry Knestout's letter noting a number of issues regarding the pastor St. Joseph Catholic Church, Father Mark White, to be very inappropriate ("My case against Father Mark White's blog," March 22). As a shepherd, the bishop knows he should be a point of care and compassion. He has forever eliminated that concept from his charge, where he swore to uphold.
His comments should have been kept private and only in a setting of love. The fact that none were correct seems to be a minor matter in this series of events.
As a lifelong Catholic and as a member of St. Joseph, I ask for forgiveness from my many Protestant friends that they had to “listen” to our pastor being so belligerently described.
Teresa Biggs
Martinsville
