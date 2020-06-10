To the editor:
Maybe it's the stress of the COVID-19 virus pandemic and the dwindling city budget, but in recent news reports the mayor and vice-mayor of Martinsville have made some peculiar statements.
At a work session concerning the city budget, after some city agencies expressed their opinions concerning their budgetary needs, the mayor said, “We have a beautiful wish list.” Also, during a budgetary meeting concerning the city schools the mayor told the school superintendent, “You know you're not going to get your school buses, right?”
Most people would agree that school buses are essential for student transportation and student safety, but obviously not the mayor.
In another bizarre statement by the vice-mayor he said he called himself a community organizer before being on the council and said, “I hate that I won – being on the City Council.”
There is a saying to “choose your words carefully” because you never know how others will interpret and act on what you say.
Some City Council members appear to be a little stressed, or they seem to have lost interest in the people that elected them into office. Some citizens just don’t get positive vibrations from the council most of the time. Could it be that the November election is going to be like the children's game of musical chairs?
LAWRENCE MITCHELL
Martinsville
