Mountain Heart, the progressive bluegrass band led by Bassett native Josh Shilling, will headline the fifth annual Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival and Concerts this Saturday in uptown Martinsville. Shilling, who’s lived in Nashville for more than 12 years, typically gets to play for his hometown crowd about once a year.
The event will feature approximately 50 craft beers, plus hard ciders, wines, and food trucks. In addition to Mountain Heart, C2 & The Brothers Reed and the Isaac Hadden Band will perform during the event. Both are rock’n’roll acts, with C2 & The Brothers Reed hailing from Kentucky, while Isaac Hadden, a talented 16-year-old guitar player, is based in Roanoke.
Brewster Walk will take place at 1-7 p.m. on the 200 block of East Church Street, which is located between the Rives Theatre and BB&T bank. Organizers of the event, Rooster Walk Inc., hope to use event proceeds to donate $2,500 to the Penn-Shank Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund for Martinsville High School seniors, $2,500 to the Rooster Walk Music Instrument Program for Martinsville and Henry County public school band programs, and at least two pallets of bottled drinking water for Hurricane Dorian victims. In the past 10 years, Rooster Walk Inc. has donated more than $200,000 from event proceeds to various local and regional charities.
The Isaac Hadden Band will begin their set at 1:15 p.m., followed by C2 & The Brothers Reed at 3:15 p.m. and Mountain Heart at 5:15 p.m.
General Admission tickets to Brewster Walk cost $30 in advance and $35 at the entry gates. These tickets include all three concerts, plus 20 free 3-ounce samples of beer, wine and cider.
VIP tickets cost $55 in advance and $60 at the gates. VIP tickets include all three concerts, plus unlimited samples of beer, wine and cider, and access into the Rives Theatre for air conditioning, real bathrooms, and live college football on the movie screen.
Volunteer positions at 3-8 p.m. are also available. Volunteers will get free entry, a meal, a Brewster Walk t-shirt and access to a volunteers-only after party inside the theater.
Brewster Walk is supported by numerous local businesses, including presenting sponsors BB&T and Autos By Nelson. If you want more information, to volunteer or buy tickets, visit www.RoosterWalk.com.
Johnny Buck
Martinsville
(0) comments
