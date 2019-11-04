To the editor:
For the past week, I have noticed that there is a deputy from Henry County Sheriff's Office, sitting at Meadow View Elementary School. Although we are very happy to see this, we know the reason is only because the election is on Nov. 5. My family has noticed the effort that Sheriff Lane Perry puts into this community is only during election year.
Unfortunately for Lane, there is a candidate who will put this effort into our community and schools, on a daily basis. Another thing that really concerns me, is that no matter where we go in the county, it feels that we are in a Walking Dead episode. We were in Walmart recently, with our 10-year-old daughter, having to explain to her that this person was just "tweeking" on drugs.
Like this is just another way of life that she should accept. I absolutely refuse to accept this as a normal way of life.
On Nov. 5 we the people have the power to change this. With John Cassell and his flawless administration, plan of action, dedication and drive, I am convinced that he will make this a better place to raise our families. When Lane Perry took office 13 years ago, he may have had the best of intentions.
However, just like technology changes, so do ideas to combat evil. John Cassell has fresh eyes and ideas to combat this evil. You can vote for the same ole, or for a man that truly cares for this community.
STEVE AUSTIN
Collinsville
