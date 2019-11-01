Cassell has our kids’ safety in mind
As the mother of a new kindergarten student in Henry County, school safety is of the utmost importance to me.
The way school safety is conducted at this time by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is as follows: Five school resource officers are provided to protect the 14 different county schools in our area. As a parent, the use of only five officers to protect all of our children and school staff makes me anxious.
I want the peace and assurance, as I’m sure all parents do, that my child is protected while he/she is not in my care. I feel as though the protection of my child and others is the least of concern for the current administration at the HCSO.
The willingness to build a new jail for our county before improving the security of our schools completely baffles me. My kindergartner matters, as do the rest of the innocent children and school staff.
If you have a family, especially children, and are undecided as to who to vote for, please allow yourself the opportunity to obtain the proper education and knowledge before casting your vote on Nov. 5 for sheriff of Henry County. John Cassell has our community in his best interest and a proactive plan of action to address our concerns and issues that have haunted our county for over a decade.
CARRIE WHEELER
Ridgeway
Perry makes Henry County safer
I have the responsibility for providing primary law enforcement coverage for nearly 500 square miles of mountainous, sparsely populated terrain. It is not uncommon for us at night time to have only two deputies covering the entire county. Needless to say, we rely heavily on our law enforcement partners for help in certain situations.
Sheriff Lane Perry and his staff have always been a steadfast and reliable partner to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Whether it be providing their armored vehicle and tactical team, assisting in narcotics investigations or sending his deputies to back up mine when we are alone, he has made sure over the past twelve years that his office is ready to stand with ours.
Sheriff Perry has wisely used assets legally seized from convicted drug dealers to make the Henry County Sheriff’s Office one of the best-equipped law enforcement agencies I have ever worked with. He has repeatedly made those resources available to area law enforcement agencies in their times of need.
Sheriff Perry has routinely possessed the forethought to recognize the potential evil that lurks ahead, and he has the trained personnel to confront that evil head on when it rears it’s ugly head. What more could you ask for from your sheriff’s office? When you tuck your children into bed tonight, remember that this entire region is safer because of Sheriff Lane Perry.
SHERIFF DAN SMITH
Stuart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.