To the editor:
With election day right around the corner, I will have Henry County in my prayers as we rally to the polls to vote for the forthcoming of our community. While following the forums, platforms and citizen interactions by all candidates, I have become more informed about the current stance of my hometown. I, along with many others, have voiced our concerns about the decisions, tactics, protection, business plan and the direction that our current Sheriff's Office has and its expectations.
I have found a genuine challenger in which I am able to gain assurance, optimism and understanding of his potential impact on our area. Long before he left his tour in Afghanistan, he had begun to establish a process to rebuild the foundation of Henry County. Along the way, our town has become filled with cracks, broken pieces and simply dillapidating from neglect.
John Cassell has formed an administration to combat the outstanding issues that are holding us back from developing the alliance we once held together. I admire his dedication to provide protection by resource officers for our elementary schools, rehabilitation to those in need of opportunities to redirect their paths and the relevance to involve the citizens and their interactions to revitalize the region in which we have loved ones, raise our families and have called “home.”
The time for change has come!
EMILY FACKLER
Bassett
