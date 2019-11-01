To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to endorse John Cassell for sheriff of Henry County. I spent more than 25 years working at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. I retired as a sergeant with many job responsibilities.
I have known John for many years, and I had the privilege of working with him at the Sheriff's Office. He constantly trained to make himself better. He respected his fellow officers and was always willing to go above and beyond. And he started using that training to teach others. He is one of the best self-defense instructors around. He constantly volunteered his personal time to teach self-defense courses to fellow officers, as well as, the citizens of Henry County. He developed and instructed one of the best women’s self-defense classes ever taught. Just ask any of his students. John is a true professional and proven leader.
I also worked with Sheriff Lane Perry. In my opinion, he cannot compare to John Cassell, especially when it comes to honesty and integrity. I say that because when Lane was questioned on TV about certain comments that he had made and acts he had done and that he bragged about in the past before he became sheriff, he falsely denied those comments and actions or refused to answer. Is that the kind of man you want as your sheriff? And when asked about campaigning in various churches he replied that he had "not," But in the same breath stated, "He was visiting for votes." Sounds like campaigning to me. You decide.
The citizens of Henry County have been deceived long enough! Please bring honor and true integrity back to the Sheriff’s Office. Vote John Cassell, a true and trusted man, for sheriff.
STEVEN D. JOHNSTON
Oak Island, N.C.
