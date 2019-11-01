To the editor:
I am supporting John Cassell for Henry County sheriff on Nov 5. I believe he will be the change needed at the Sheriff's Office. His years in law enforcement and in our great military shows he is a leader. I can't wait to see an officer in all our schools, and I know John can make that happen. If this was a priority for Lane Perry, it would have already been done. I've always believed if there's a will, there's a way.
Personally I don't agree that we need sniper rifles that you have to go to Las Vegas to train on how to use them. I believe John's resume as a trainer in Afghanistan qualifies him to be everything we need in that area. It is my understanding the bullets for these rifles are quite expensive, so we continue to spend on them on a regular basis.
The crime stats Lane puts out are very misleading. Actual numbers indicate 509 drug arrests in past four years, not the 1,000 he constantly quotes. And the comparison with our crime rate and arrest rate with Franklin County is astounding! They do twice as much with a lot less deputies than we do. Their drug arrests for that same four years is 1,687. (Source: Virginia State Police)
For safer schools and better management of taxpayers' dollars, John Cassell is the man for the job. He has chosen a true blue ribbon slate of men to be in his administration. Dickie Byrd, retired Virginia state trooper, 42 years law enforcement, Marshall Thomas, former Investigator with Martinsville City Police, 33 years law enforcement, and TJ Slaughter, 10 years law enforcement currently focused on school safety.
This team is your team Henry County. Vote John Cassell on Nov. 5.
MARY MARTIN
Martinsville
