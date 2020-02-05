To the editor:
In the ongoing issue concerning Martinsville’s efforts to revert from a city to a town, there was a City Council revote on reversion. At city council meeting on Jan. 28, the city attorney stated that a house bill would “give Henry County veto power over the reversion process.” The city council unanimously voted to memorialize their decision under the existing 1986 law. This revote was conducted because Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) introduced bills in the General Assembly concerning the Martinsville's reversion process.
The City Council did not mention that there are two other bills. House Bill 493 and 492 were introduced and these bills would give Martinsville and Henry County voters the right to “vote” for approval before the city could revert. In 2018 a City Council member seat became available because of an unexpired term. The City Council decided not to allow the residents the right to vote for the new council member, instead they decided to “appoint” the new member in a closed session. Martinsvillle is one of a few remaining cities in Virginia that does not allow its residents the right to vote for the mayor or any school board members. Also, there have been efforts to close a historical voting precinct in the city, but that did not happen.
The city of Martinsville should not turn a blind eye when it comes to voters' rights, because the right to vote should always be protected. It is time to get in step with the times.
LAWRENCE MITCHELL
Martinsville
