To the editor:
Based on the initial news article last week, Martinsville City Council is thinking about/planning to pay $ 25,000 for an outdated building that is needing hundreds of thousands of upgrades/environmental work ("City could buy BB&T building," Feb. 5).
The report said this building brings in annual tax revenue of $ 18,922 (= $1,785,100 x $1.06). If these numbers are true, of course Truist wants to unload this building to avoid paying that annual tax figure.
The Henry Hotel is the perfect example of how city leaders misunderstand the demand for uptown housing. Let Truist keep this building and then see it torn down to avoid paying those taxes like the Bassetts tore down all those plants to avoid paying those county taxes.
RANDY SCOTT
Martinsville
