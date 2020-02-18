To the editor:
As a member of the board of directors of the YMCA, I would like to address some negative publicity we are receiving on social media about the closing of the pool at Collinsville.
The YMCA is used by more than 1,000 seniors in our community to stay fit and socialize. We give every first-grader in the city and county water safety lessons. We provide a safe place for teens to hang out. Through our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, we serve 250 kids every day after school.
All of these activities cost money to provide. Through our member dues and the generosity of our community, we will continue our good work for the benefit of the citizens of Martinsville and Henry County.
As a board we have a fiduciary responsibility to our supporters to operate the YMCA in a manner that will ensure its viability. This means that we simply cannot do everything we would like to do for the community because we simply can’t afford to. Please believe me that closing the pool was a painful but necessary step for us to take.
As Americans we cherish our ability to speak freely. This means that we are all subject to criticism from time to time. However, I can assure you that our board will continue to try to make decisions that are in the very best interests of the YMCA and our community.
DICK EPHGRAVE
Collinsville
