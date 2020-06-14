To the editor:
Obama and Biden offered support to peaceful protesters and condemned those who resorted to violence. Trump mobilized the 82nd Airborne with fixed bayonets. The stark contrast reminds me of another historical event.
During the Great Depression, the “Bonus Army” marched on the White House. These WWI veterans were due a bonus for their military service, but the funds were to be paid in the future as a pension. Out of work and unable to feed their families, these veterans demanded immediate payment of the bonus. President Herbert Hoover responded by sending infantry, cavalry, tanks and machine guns to disperse the Bonus Army. Imagine this now: Our military “dominating the battle space” and terrorizing veterans.
When Franklin Roosevelt won the presidency, the Bonus Army again assembled in front of the White House. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt went out among the crowd, met with people and listened to their stories. Famously she shared a meal, eating beans with her fingers from a tin cup. One veteran’s comment was printed in newspapers around the country: “Hoover sent the militia. Roosevelt send his wife.”
Donald Trump wants to style himself a “law and order” president, but his words and actions continue to divide our nation and threaten our democracy.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
