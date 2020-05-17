To the editor:
There are dialysis-like cartridges that capture viruses, bacteria - even MRSA - and cytokines from the bloodstream. The three that I am aware of are made by Aethlonmedical.com, Extheramedical.com and Cytosorbents.com.
Aethlon medical has been used for Ebola in the U.S. and Canada. Exther Medical and Cytosorbents have been used for COVID-19 in extreme cases. If administered before "cytokine storms" occur, damage from this viral infection can be minimized.
From all available literature it seems once the cytokine storm occurs the bloodstream, the blood is not fit for dialysis because clotting stops up the dialysis cartridges like it does the human's veins. These devices have to be administered by medical professionals.
If a person is positive for SARS-CoV-2, then filtering the virus out of the bloodstream would seem to be a good objective. If given soon enough, this may even reduce the chances of a cytokine storm. If a cytokine storm does occur, then cyyosorbents' cartridge can reduce the cytokines. If a secondary infection occurs, then Exthera Medical's cartridge can remove bacteria.
This community is 0-for-1 in the fight against COVID-19. I'm no medical professional, but it seems the medical profession has limited options These medical devices may be worth investigating.
RICHARD C. RAKES
Bassett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.