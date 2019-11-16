To the editor:
Thursday’s headline was "Public gets it crack at reversion" (Nov. 14). Well if the prestigious Martinsville City Council members have their way, they might have to peep through a crack somewhere to hear about it. Once again Councilmember Jennifer Bowles stands out as the only one on that council who genuinely cares about the citizens.
So there will be an hour PowerPoint presentation. There “might” be time for public comment. “Maybe” an hour suggested Councilmember Danny Turner. “We will see” from Mayor Kathy Lawson.
This is one of the biggest decisions ever made for Martinsville, and it concerns every citizen in Martinsville and Henry County. If this is the attitude of your elected officials, you need seriously to get some new people to run. This crew, with the exception of Bowles, has already shown you once your voice doesn’t matter. You had the right to elect the next council person when a seat was vacated. This same council chose to pick one themselves and deny your right to vote for the replacement.
Each of you should demand a printed copy of the complete study. A PowerPoint presentation is only giving you what they want you to know. Ask how many pages is the complete study and demand access to be able to read it and have a copy. It’s what is not in the presentation that will be most interesting.
I plan on being there for the big reveal, and I hope lots of the citizens of Martinsville and Henry County will join me.
Mary Martin
Martinsville
