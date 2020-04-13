Secondly, last night I received a call from Donald Cunningham. His grandmother passed away yesterday and he had written a poem in her memory. He wanted to know if the Bulletin would put it in the paper. The poem is below and the grandmother's name is Barbara Cunningham. I told him I didn't know if we could or not.
The Ones We've Lost
There's an angel that walks amongst us,
Teaches us to behave and not to cuss.
She sends her tides and pays her dues,
Makes us say our prayers and mind our P's and Q's.
Believe in God as she's always said,
Give us Lord our daily bread.
Know not what you'll always do,
Believe in God for he is true.
I'm gone from here but not goodbye,
I'll see you in a lullaby.
So forget me not when the nights are sad,
Remember the times we always had.
