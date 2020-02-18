To the editor:
An open letter too the Most Rev. Barry C. Knestout:
My e-mail is to give you and others my personal insight into Father Mark [White of St. Josephs in Martinsville]. Our priest is most intelligent, compassionate, knowledgeable, kind, and a warrior for the mistreated, the injustice done to others, and most passionate to spread the Good News of the gospel.
He has taught me so very much about my faith through his homilies and blog. Having said this, I must tell you that I am very disappointed that I no longer have access to his blog. I find it disturbing that his "free speech" has been taken away from him, especially since his voice has been the only one raised in defense of the injustice done to our youth over these many years in our diocese.
Of course I an talking about the "sexual abuse" scandal. Because some of the names of the priests involved have been published, I am left to wonder why our pope has not published the results of his investigation into this matter. Surely it is finished by now.
In my humble opinion, not publishing it forthwith is doing more damage to our religion than silencing our beloved Father Mark could ever do. This email does not do justice to Father Mark White, and I beg you not to take him away from us again. I would love it if we could keep him until he retired.
CATHERINE ANN LOPEZ GUNTER
Martinsville
