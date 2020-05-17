To the editor:
Most Reverend Barry M. Knestout, bishop of Richmond:
I am writing this letter to tell you how very wrong you are to continue the persecution of Father Mark White. I am a cradle Catholic with a parochial education that has exposed me to many priests over my 75 years. Father Mark White is the most loving, and devoted Catholic I have ever met. He makes me a better Catholic. His vocation is the love of his life and the Church means everything to him.
This love for the Church is the driving force behind his desire to see this sex scandal ended. It will not end until everyone involved, including those who knew and kept quiet, have admitted their involvement. A festering sore of this nature must be completely opened and cleaned in order for healing to occur.
I am still rather bewildered by the fact that you haven’t thanked Father Mark for his diligent work to help us all through this crisis. Instead of threatening him, you should be praising him. Is he hitting too close to home? As McCarrick’s secretary it is very strange that you did not report any misconduct that you were aware of or were suspicious of. By keeping quiet were you a member of the “Good-Old-Boy” network and received your reward? Only you know your motivation for attacking Father Mark; anger, fear, maybe jealousy.
Leave Father Mark alone. Do the right thing and thank him for placing himself in harm’s way by speaking up against the corruption in our beloved Church. The Devil is surely running amok in our Church and Nation. Do not remove the best priest you have in the diocese. Be part of the solution not the problem.
ELIZABETH ASHBROOK
Martinsville
