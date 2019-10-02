To the editor:
Some suggest that Democrats are great for business. I guess they are referring to “prosperity” like that of Martinsville, Danville, Petersburg, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and San Francisco, all glittering jewels of poverty, crime, mismanagement and voting Democrat for longer than many folks can remember.
Any of those Red-Blue political maps of the United States show that Democrats tend to congregate in and around major cities, college towns, military installations and seats of government. All “prosper” thanks to redistribution of wealth. It is not unusual to find that the majority of the richest 10 jurisdictions in the country are in northern Virginia or southern Maryland, with Loudoun County, Va., coming in often at No. 1. Why? Because there is a seat of government just up the road from there that spends trillions of dollars a year, much of it borrowed ($22 trillion to be exact)!
This begs the question: “Is prosperity gained through government largesse really prosperity?”
Most, if not all of the cities mentioned above were at one time very prosperous, at least until Democrats took control with their mediocrity-for-all policies otherwise known as socialism.
Some would argue that “Oh, but the Dan River Region lost the furniture and textile industries, and Detroit lost the automobile industry” (as examples), but the bigger issue is “why?”. The answer is Democratic policy at all levels tricking the citizenry into trading the opportunity of liberty for a guarantee of mediocrity. No thanks!
CHUCK ANGIER
Sandy Level
