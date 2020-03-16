To the editor:
Jason Johnson, reporting from Charleston, S. C., recounted an interesting interview: A gentleman proclaimed that the coronavirus outbreak is a deep-state plot to undermine confidence and destroy the stock market, all with the express purpose of damaging Trump’s re-election bid.
This fits in perfectly with so many other ludicrous beliefs many Republicans seem to hold these days: There is a deep-state conspiracy against Trump; Russia did not interfere with the 2016 presidential election; Climate Change is a hoax; Trump’s wall is the solution to our immigration problems; Tax cuts for the wealthy will somehow help the middle class and the poor.
But the coronavirus pandemic is where the Republican misinformation juggernaut crashes into a concrete wall. Because disease doesn’t care about politics, conspiracy theories, or willful blindness to reality. Disease comes for all of us, our children, and our grandchildren, indiscriminately, without mercy.
Disease loves it when government agencies that keep us safe have been defunded and crippled. Disease thrives when the EPA is gutted and polluters can foul our water and air with impunity. When the uninsured and underinsured go without health care or medicine, well, that makes disease’s job so much easier.
Paul Krugman once wrote that climate change denial was the crucible of Trumpism. The GOP’s dismissal of scientific fact and their campaign of misinformation paved the way for our current president. No one can really be confident Trump will be factual and honest as our health professionals grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
