To the editor:
We often hear the term “give back to the community.” Then you ask yourself: What can I do?
There are so many people reaching out for love. It may be an older senior citizen who just needs a friendly conversation or maybe bringing his or her paper from the street to the door. You would be surprised how much saving a few steps means to them.
You may have a single mom who doesn't have money or a mower to do her lawn. Give her hand. There might be a kid who has pushed his or her bicycle behind the house simply because it has a flat tire. Fix the tire.
Everybody has a storm that they go through in life, but when you get to the point where you can reap for the good you’ve done, it makes for a very peaceful life.
My grandkids play sports. I go to most of their games. I look and listen. There's a lot of bullying going on that’s not being addressed. Tell your kids to tell this to the proper authorities, so they will know I’m one who can speak about it. If you never take self-help actions, most of the time it makes matters worse.
Be observant, pay attention to the kids. If you follow a bully home, then you’ll see who opens the door.
My 92-year-old mom still says love starts at home.
SANFORD MARTIN
Martinsville
