To the editor:
On May 4, 2020, the world lost a true legend in Donald Francis Shula. He did not die of a virus or long battle with a disease. The man simply ran out of gas.
As I sit here typing this and wiping away tears, I implore the young kids of this world to go and find out who this person was. In a world void of patience, confidence and the ability to do things right, this is what he was about.
For 40 years as a Miami Dolphins fan I learned these things from him. and I not once spoke or met this man. You can learn a lot by just listening to him or by his actions. God knows I did.The man simply is the greatest professional coach of any sport who ever has lived.
The only one to ever do it with an unblemished record. Only to have two losing seasons in 40 years of coaching. He never had to cheat to win. He could take yours and beat his and take his and beat yours, as Coach Bum Phillips once said.
I thank God that I have lived in the time of this man. I am blessed to have witnessed, listened or watched those who are truly heaven sent. Coach, welcome home.
BENJAMIN GRAVELY
Martinsville
