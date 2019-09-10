To the editor:
The government continues to spend billions of dollars on so many immigrants crossing our southern borders that now even Democrats are calling this a crisis. I have tried to find out how much taxpayers are spending, and I get a range of $700 to $1,000 for each individual daily. This country's deficit continues to rise, which makes us borrow more money, but we still have billions to cover those steadily streaming across our porous borders.
The question that needs to be asked of our politicians is this: Why should taxpayers have to foot this bill and go more into debt for non- citizens.
We have homeless people, orphans, veterans and older people in this country who need more government help, especially an increase in Social Security for people receiving less than $1000 each month. Many Americans are trying to exist on the small amount they get every month to pay rent, electricity, groceries and medicine.
These rich politicians are so out of touch with reality that they don't even understand the words, "Americans First." The bottom line is that the American people do not need those billions spent on people flooding into our country, many say that we have 20 to 30 million here already, instead of the government;s claim of 11 million. The AP stated that 51% of immigrants are on some of government handout. It is high time to let our politicians know that this needs to stop.
We taxpayers did not ask those people to come here, and Democrats and Republicans should not make us have to pay the bill. It obviously does not effect these rich Washington politicians on both sides.
It is a shame that the only one that gets it is our President.
BILLY BARNES
Martinsville
