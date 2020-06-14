To the editor:
I’m concerned about what’s going on in our nation particularly in the war on drugs. For instance an individual gets caught with a substance or committing some illegal offense, and in the name of truth and justice investigators give that person a rite of passage in exchange for information or their assistance in another investigation. My thing is this. What are we teaching these people?
It seems to me that law enforcement may be creating a darker evil than the one they are trying to catch. Why can’t individuals just be held accountable for their wrongs and never even given the option to point their fingers at someone else when the situation at hand only pertained to that one’s self?
I feel like the police should be doing the police work. We should be helping individuals to be accountable for their own actions, but instead we are breeding drug-addicted tattletales. We as Americans should care about the lessons we teach individuals whom we release back onto the same streets our children are playing on.
Let it be understood that I am not claiming to have all the answers, but I do want to plant this seed in everyone’s mind because I feel we can do better than this. We are destroying our communities in the name of saving them. I understand the enormity of the situation. This letter is intended to simply get people talking and thinking for a change.
CLYDE PRILLAMAN
Martinsville
