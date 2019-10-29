To the editor:
The world of entertainment is going through a media revolution. The media revolution is the acceptance of the themes of violence, sex and profanity as the new normal.
This revolution includes the use of the name of a cartoon genius that our grandparents held as a healthy role model for children.
The media companies of the 21st century have acquired the rights to use the name of this trusted cartoon genius as the digital age cover-up of adult-themed material fashioned as children's literature.
Our community is no exception of this trend in entertainment.
If a form of public entertainment does not include a movie rating system, I would investigate the reason for this exclusion.
The local community college desires to have the college as a performing arts center for the community. In my opinion, a lot more safeguards need to be put in place to give parents the information they need to determine whether the college's performing arts troupe, the Patriot Players, is an appropriate outlet for their children.
ALEXIS C. LEE
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.