To the editor:
Re: Letter writer Mike Watkins ("Virginia is becoming 'East Coast California'," March 7): I don't blame anything on Republicans or Democrats. I've lived in other states for short periods of time, including California, mostly in Connecticut, but I find Virginia to be the most corrupt place in which I've ever lived. Even the preachers are two-faced.
PATRICIA SUE VITALI
Stuart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.