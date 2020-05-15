To the editor:
Occasionally, when I’m bored, or just need a good laugh, I read the Letters to the Editor from those on the delusional left. These letter writers have spent the last three years and five months defiling, trashing and calling the president names.
They have called him a bigot, a racist, an illegitimate president, unfit to be president, the man who would be emperor, ignorant of science and mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and a con man. What these people are describing is man who doesn’t exist except as a figment of their imaginations.
These letters fall into the category of fairy tales, fables and fantasies of a juvenile mentality that seeks to find justification in their very existence. Trump will be re-elected in November, and it will drive these snowflakes out of their minds. Then they will start a new chapter of fairy tales on what a terrible person this man is and how he must be brought down (perhaps by Odin?).
They will continue with more imaginary faults of the man they have dreamed up. Again I’ll have a good laugh and continue to enjoy President Trump’s second term. Dream on, you left wing fairy-tale writers, dream on. Your time will end when Trump steps down at the end of his second term.
CHARLES PRILLAMAN
Martinsville
