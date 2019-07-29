To the editor:
In America every citizen has their First Amendment right to believe what they want, and Libby Grammer, the "pastor" of First Baptist Church on Starling Avenue in Martinsville, certainly uses that right. What people misunderstand is that having the right does not make you right. Will Ms. Grammer allow me the right to voice my disagreement?
Why would First Baptist go against the New Testament and hire a woman preacher? 1 Timothy 2:11-12 says, "Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection. But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence."
1 Timothy 3:2 says that a pastor must be "the husband of one wife." Ms. Grammer might be a self-proclaimed feminist, but she still is not a man and thus does not meet God's qualifications. First Baptist has the "right" to do this, but that doesn't mean God will accept the church's choices.
Why would First Baptist hire a "teacher" that openly supports Islam as an acceptable religion? Do its members not believe Acts 4:12 that says, "For there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved"? Are people going to be saved in the name of Allah or Muhammad? No, they will not be saved.
1 Corinthians 14:33 says that God is not the author of confusion, but I believe Ms. Grammer is. I may only be 25, but the Bible is older than all of us.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville