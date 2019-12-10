To the editor:
Your front-page picture (Nov. 27) of hundreds of locals gathered in the Henry County Administration Building giving a standing ovation for the Henry County Board of Supervisors' passing of the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution dismayed as well as frightened me.
I wonder, were there any first responders in that photo? You know, the first to arrive at a mass shooting. Ever see a 6-year-old child (could have been your grandbaby) blown away by an AR-15 at close range, their little body parts splattered all over the floor and walls, their little eyes rolled up in the backs of their heads, still wide open in fear, just like a Hollywood horror movie? Try 22 little bodies. Or 31 college students. Or 50 dancing at a club. Or 60 Las Vegas folks having fun, blown away for nothing. The list is endless. Again, were there any first responders in this photo? Speak now or forever hold your peace.
No average American citizen needs to own such a rifle as the AR-15, unless they are the military or the police.
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
Martinsville
