To the editor:
Today we as a nation find ourselves once again at a crossroad we have visited time and time again. Do we continue down this road of division and hate or do we plot a path far different from the one we are on? We are not a race-neutral society; the murder of George Floyd has shaken our very foundation.
I applaud the young people of Martinsville-Henry County for their demonstrations. I applaud the police, particularly sheriffs Steve Draper and Lane Perry, for the spirit displayed by them as actively showing support of peaceful demonstration.
America can and should be better than this. Hate begets hate, murder begets murder, but love and brotherhood also begets love a brotherhood. Attached is a briefly a statement from the national president of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson:
“The murder of George Floyd by police is an of tragedy. Many throughout the country are left to consider at this moment after watching the horrific footage of George Floyd: When is enough, enough?
"The NAACP will not rest until we see these officers charged and convicted for the murder of George Floyd. We must keep our focus on redressing the systemic racism against our community that led to this tragedy. We cannot afford to do so while losing more of our children.
"We must protest peacefully, demand persistently, and fight politically. But most of all, we must vote in November.”
NAOMI HODGE MUSE
Martinsville
