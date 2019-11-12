To the editor:
As a dedicated runner I want to share with the community that there is a really neat race coming up on Thanksgiving Day, a day that is much about the tradition of returning to something familiar. Inherent in that celebration is families' gathering from near and far to share thanks and to reconnect with roots.
The Turkey Day 5K & Family Fun Run mirrors that vibe. Families will come to the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA and celebrate together by running, watching, cheering, hugging and laughing all as a prelude to that big meal to be taken later.
There are folks who are not, nor have ever been runners, but who show up each Thanksgiving. Runners include fathers, mothers, sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters. It is common see these familiar faces year after year. Plus it’s a great race! Or you can sign up and walk.
The race starts and finishes at the YMCA at 2 Starling Ave. in Martinsville. Our community is so fortunate to have a scenic uptown and beautiful trail systems. The Turkey Day 5K & Family Fun Run takes full advantage of them all. The course includes the Silver Bell Trail, the Uptown Connection Trail and the streets of Uptown Martinsville.
More information and a course map with details can be found at www.milesinmartinsville.com. Online registration is encouraged. I would love to see our citizens come out to see what this running thing is about. Proceeds benefit programs at the YMCA.
JOE PHILPOTT
Martinsville
