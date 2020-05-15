To the editor:
America needs to repent and bring God back into schools, courthouses and back into the lives of our children. America needs to repent for abortions of unborn babies and ask God for forgiveness.
Those are just some of the reasons why God is trying to get the attention of the people of world so they will turn from their wicked ways and serve the almighty living God.
The only reason the president wants to open up the country is because he stands to lose a lot and does not care about people's lives. He is just worried about politics and being re-elected. He does not realize that people in this country are struggling and need the help of the government.
It is true that stimulus check did help, but it was not enough. People are about to lose their homes because they cannot pay their mortgages or rents, and he does not care.
Do the right thing, Mr. President, and help your people. We should not open up the country until the virus is under control, despite of the economy. Lives are worth more than the stock markets.
I ask you again, Mr.President, do the right thing for the people.
JULIAN WILLIAMS
FIELDALE
