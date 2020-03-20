To the editor:
During trying times it is so wonderful to hear about many acts of kindness that the good people of out community are doing. I had the blessing to be the recipient of such a gesture just a few days ago. I wish to thank all involved.
After locking my keys and my purse in my vehicle at Kroger's parking lot on my last trip out for essentials, I had the second misfortune of taking a bad fall in the same lot. I am over 70 years, and it was a bad fall. A man saw me on the ground and immediately stopped his car and came to my assistance to help me off the ground. Luckily there was no serious damage to me.
I do not know who this person is, but he is certainly a blessing to this community.
Additionally, a kind shopper at Kroger told me to check across the street at Nelson Ford for help in contacting AAA. When I went in to Nelson, I was treated with such care and kindness. From the young man at the parts desk to their tow operator, who came and got me into my automobile, every single person behaved as if they cared. Especially helpful was Danny Foley, who took extra time and helped me find the help I needed.
Good things like this happen all the time here in Martinsville. Thank you all again so much.
DIANE HUBENER
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.