To the editor:
In his book "A Republic, If You Can Keep It," Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch identified the following principles that his own mentor and court colleague, Justice Anthony Kennedy, modeled throughout his legal career. These principles included:
Treat others as you would have them treat you … those with whom you disagree love this country every bit as much as you do.
Strive for humility in argument … and decision-making, knowing that everyone around you has something to offer and teach ... life’s real joy lies in serving something greater than yourself.
Don’t dwell on this nation’s imperfections so much that you forget that its aspirations to the rule of law and to equal protection of all persons are among the most worthy ambitions in human history.
…try to be kind, for whatever regrets you may have in life, you’ll never regret being kind.
…no one is perfect, we all stumble and struggle, so learn to dust yourself off, hold fast, and aim again at getting it right.
In this highly partisan and globally challenging time in our country’s history, the survival of our republic depends upon leaders who can sit together to reason and problem solve, guided by such principles as modeled by Justice Kennedy. In his book, Gorsuch also reminds us that this republic “belongs to all of us” and that the simple truths that guided his mentor can serve each of us well as we work together to keep this country strong.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.