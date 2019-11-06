To the editor:
Grace Network would like to thank the community for once again showing support for the annual pumpkin patch. We had numerous groups, churches, businesses and individuals share their time by manning the pumpkin patch 7 days a week in October.
A big thank you to all of the folks that came out and bought pumpkins, took pictures and enjoyed the fall.
We were able to make our sales goal that will yield the maximum amount of profit for Grace. We are blessed to have such a caring community to help us help those in need.
Thank you again for your effort and your support and we will see you next year!
TRACY L. HINCHCLIFF
Martinsville
