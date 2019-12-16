To the editor:
On Nov. 27 the Harvest Youth Board held our fourth annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The first dinner was held in 2016, and it has continued to grow each year. The dinner continues to serve as the Youth Board’s signature event, with it being close to each member’s heart, whether they are current or former Youth Board members.
This amazing event could not have been possible if not for the 364 volunteers from the community who came together with the Youth Board to help serve and deliver 3,104 meals. The fellowship of all community members, whether they dine in or order a delivered meal, is something we cherish and are very thankful for.
We would also like to sincerely thank Martinsville City Schools, Martinsville High School’s Custodial and Cafeteria Staff, Coulson’s Call Center, David Stone, president of Solid Stone Fabrics, and Scott Norman and his volunteer kitchen staff. We would also like to send a special thank you to the Harvest Foundation staff and board of directors for their continued support of the Youth Board and our annual event.
Without the help of all these wonderful people and organizations, we would not be able to do something as specials the W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. Again, we thank everyone for their support of the Harvest Youth Board as we continue to serve the youth in our community.
ZARIAH SCALES
Martinsville
