Health care workers deserve our support
To the editor:
As an ER physician who has served this community for 30 years, I was disappointed by the misguided editorial about the hospital’s perceived lack of preparation for the coronavirus pandemic (“OUR VIEW: We need adequate information about hospital’s preparations for COVID-19,” March 22).
During infectious disease outbreaks, hospitals take their lead from the CDC and their local/state health departments, which provide guidance around testing and how to prevent the spread of disease.
Hospitals across the country are preparing for a surge of patients as COVID-19 continues to spread, and our approach is the same. Our hospital administration and physician team have refined our emergency operations plans, set up incident command centers and strategize on how to conserve critical supplies like PPE and adapt our equipment and space when our volumes increase.
Suggesting that the community “should rush to the emergency room” is not only reckless but dangerous to public health. Emergency rooms are intended to diagnose and treat emergencies – like allergic reactions, heart attacks, strokes and trauma – not asymptomatic individuals demanding testing. And as violence against health care workers is on the rise, inciting a potential incident at the hospital is irresponsible.
If anything, now is the time that we should be supporting our health care workers, especially those on the frontlines. These selfless individuals are hardly “washing their hands of the problem.” They are geared up for when COVID-19 hits our community, and as such, they should be revered, not judged.
I am grateful to work with a great team here in Martinsville, and we are prepared to care for our community.
BRUCE MAZUREK
Martinsville
