To the editor:
I was shocked to hear that Beaver Hills Golf Club may be closing as of Jan. 1. This has been a place where young and old people alike have gone to enjoy a round of golf for at least 80 years.
I have seen young people get their start there and go on to get scholarships to college and older people who actually shoot their ages and beam with unforgettable smiles. Husbands and wives go out with their kids simply to share time together. This course gives the people of Martinsville and Henry County a place to go and forget about everyday problems.
There have been two other golf courses in our area to close, and I hope this is not a third. We need to keep everything in our community open so we can ensure that people who visit can say, "I would like to live here."
JERRY BURTON
Martinsville
