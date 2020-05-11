To the editor:
When such a once-in-a-lifetime event should happily take place, such as high school graduation, I think one should step out of the box and just look around. There is absolutely no reason for the seniors of the area to forego their lifelong dreams without looking at the whole picture.
First, each school has a football stadium with bleachers that would accommodate at least four guests or more for each graduate.
By my calculation the fields are 120 to 140 x 53 yards. If you have 250 seniors spaced out in the required 6-foot area, then four rows of chairs going north to south will easily accomplish the needs. As I see it, the field will hold 60 chairs per row at required spacing north to south.
Also you could draw the seating to between the 30-yard lines, giving an arrangement of 20 chairs per row. since the is 27 rows going east to west, that's plenty of space. Then you could increase the guest allowance per student.
The only problem is the guest arrival and seating, which could be staggered with times appointed by alphabet of student's last name.
Just a throw-it-out-there idea to try to give the seniors the sendoff they deserve. In printing this maybe a better idea may surface.
LAWRENCE HODGE
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.