To the editor:
First of all, yes, Jesus died for all of the sin in the world. He died for all of us. You have to understand Jesus loves us all. Yet he loves us so much that if we do not live according to his word, (instructions he left for us here in the Bible), he will send us to hell, although he still loves us. We send our own selves to hell by being disobedient to his word.
I have learned over the years that when a person is condemned in their sins that they will say anything to try to justify that they are right, although their true conscience is eating them alive, knowing that what they are doing is wrong. There is no way a person can read the Bible and say that homosexuality is right when God plainly says it is an abomination in Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, I Kings 14:24, Romans 1:24, 26, 27.
A true Christian does not hate a person for being a homosexual. They love them and will not do anything to hurt them. They only want to turn them from their sinful way, repent and be baptized in Jesus' name and let God fill them with his precious gift of the Holy Ghost. Yes, Jesus can help you to run from your homosexual life.
He died for all sins in the world. He did not make you like that. He only made male and female. Two males or two females cannot produce a child. When you were delivered, the doctor or midwife told your mother, "You have a fine son or a daughter," by the parts God gave you. He made man in his own image. Man messed it up, not God. God bless you in Jesus' name.
BEVERLY MILLNER
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.