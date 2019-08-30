To the editor:
It was a few minutes after midnight when this thought came to me. I always keep my clipboard and pen close by. So I wrote what I was thinking. In my mind I could see the New College Institute and the Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) being in the same building.
I believe the joint venture would benefit NCI and FAHI. There would be a connection between the academic part and the cultural part of the building. FAHI would have more room for exhibits and programs, and NCI could benefit (from) the prospect of gaining more students. It could also be a boost to the city of Martinsville by bringing new people to the area.
There's a lot of black history in Martinsville/Henry County and surrounding area. Fayette Street is a large part of that history. That's why I think that having a black cultural center in the NCI building would be a great asset for everybody.
I hope that other people will give the idea some thought. Imagine having two sources of information under one roof. At least it's something to think about.
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville
