To the editor:
Some folks have voiced disapproval of my letters to the editor, and I take no issue with that. They have the right to disagree. I do wonder though why it is that so little Bible is being quoted against me? Many opinions are being tossed about, but no Scripture. A letter quotes a secular writer, but again, no Bible ("We are better than this," Aug. 9).
In Matthew 4:4-10 when Satan tempted Jesus He responded three times with "It is written," quoting from Deuteronomy. In Matthew 19:1-9, when the Pharisees asked what grants the right to divorce and remarry the Lord asks, "Have ye not read?" Quoting from Genesis 1. In Matthew 22:23 the Sadducees asked Jesus about the resurrection of the dead, and his answer again was, "Have ye not read?" And he quoted from Exodus 3.
My point is: Prove to me from the Bible that what I am saying is wrong.
I've lived in Martinsville for 20 years. I love this community as much as the next guy. What is love though? Mark 10:21, when the "rich young ruler" ran to Jesus the text says, "Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, One thing thou lackest." If I love this town then I am going to point out how we can be even better. An area in which we can grow is learning to use more facts in our dialogue.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville