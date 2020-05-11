To the editor:
These are trying times, unprecedented, unpredictable times for the entire world, and to have such a POTUS as Trump at the helm makes it a very scary and uncertain time indeed.
Recently, during an interview, he stated that he was being treated worse than Lincoln and that the media often ask him "disgraceful" questions. First of all, Lincoln was assassinated. One can’t be treated any worse! And if you haven’t noticed, his thirst and need for adoration, praise and adulation can never be quenched. For him to use the word “disgraceful” relating to others is preposterous. He is disgraceful on a daily basis!
And his obsession with President Obama! I lost all respect for Trump when he stated that Obama was the most ignorant president ever! Please, can anyone tell me how a black Harvard graduate who becomes the first black POTUS can be labeled ignorant? Can one spell jealousy?
How any American can still support this man is unbelievable, unprecedented. Trump is the biggest con, the biggest crook in the history of this great country. That is his legacy. Will you be a part of it? Shaking my head.
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
Martinsville
