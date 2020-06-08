To the editor:
Gary Hughes, pastor of Rich Acres Baptist Church, ("Baptism doesn't provide forgiveness," March 31) supported the position stated in the headline with Biblical quotes, etc. He did not propose what the purpose of baptism is. I would appreciate if Mr. Hughes would explain the purpose of baptism with supporting scripture.
DENNY WADE
Roanoke
4919 Lantern Street
Roanoke
VA 24019
276 224 3911
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.