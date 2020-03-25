To the editor:
As a pastor and concerned citizen, interested in both my personal safety as well as the safety and well-being of us all. What is state of affairs for Martinsville-Henry County where COVID-19 is concerned?
I see and hear reports from our neighboring communities? And I understand there are cases both reported for Danville and Roanoke?
What is your message to community and what should we be doing and not doing? The rule for groups -- not more than 10 -- does it apply in our community?
What about the "stay-at-home" rule? Does it apply here?
How safe are our children?
What about our hospital? Do the medical staff -- have sufficient supply of gloves, masks, respirators to meet the expected influx when the virus spikes? Or, is it the position it will not affect us?
Are there any closings? Persons can work and/or shouldn't be in the safety and control of the virus not spreading.
Is there a safety network for groups -- not just one group -- adversarially affected by the impact?
Simply, what is situation and risk for our community? Should the citizens have a right to know? Should we be concerned?
REV. TYLER C. MILLNER
Axton
