To the editor:
In his letter (“There are questions about community’s response,” March 11) the Rev. Tyler C. Millner was right in his assumptions about the area's challenges with the state of affairs of COVID-19 and the information gaps by leaders concerning community response plans. In the language of the church, AMEN.
When listening to these virus reports in this area, you have to put on your thinking cap, because you have to read between the lines and think about what they are not saying to understand what is really going on. They use a political tool when dealing with the public. If you mention a situation to the public, then you open yourself up to questions from the public, so don’t bring up the situation if you don’t have answers.
While visiting a local business, I was wearing a mask and walked by three people. One of them made a disgusting statement: “He's walking around with a mask on like there is a virus out here.” Then one said, yes, and the other laughed. That is the attitude of many people in this area. The COVID-19 virus has friends in some segments of our community.
People should not wait for a proper response by some leaders in the area because when it comes to dealing with this enemy virus, the best defense is self defense. Let the naysayers deal with their own mentality, and you should just stay 6 feet away from them. And praying may help.
LAWRENCE MITCHELL
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.