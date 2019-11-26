To the editor:
Many are comparing and contrasting the Nixon and Trump impeachments. I would like to take a crack at that myself.
Comparison: Both presidents abused their power of office by trying to dig up dirt on their political competition. Both got caught. Both lied, encouraged others to lie and engaged in a cover-up of their criminal behavior. Both guys liked to shout “Witch Hunt!”
Contrast: Trump’s crimes are more serious, because they undermine our national security. When he held up aid to a foreign nation –- money approved by both houses of Congress -- he weakened an ally, Ukraine, and helped an enemy, Russia. His attempted shakedown of Ukraine’s president was done for personal gain, at the expense of our national security goals. By contrast, Nixon’s cover-up of bungling burglars looks pretty tame. Also, Nixon believed some Republicans would vote to remove him from office; and that is why he quit. Trump believes today’s Republicans will shield him no matter what. Finally, Nixon told lots of lies, but he never pedaled any “deep state” conspiracy garbage, nor did members of Congress, nor did any dedicated right-wing news channel.
Could it be that Nixon’s greatest misfortune was getting busted in an era less corrupt than ours today?
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
