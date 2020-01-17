To the editor:
Pamela Hairston Chisholm asked, "How come America can go to other countries to fight evil but can't get rid of the KKK"? (letter, Jan. 16). One answer to this is that the denominations that surround us are in fact divided on this very issue.
Sunday is the most segregated day of the week, while people "claim" to have unity in Christ. June of 2019, Lawrence Campbell of Bible Way Cathedral said openly, "The white church even today is silent on the Confederate flag and other issues relating to the black community."
Jesus said a house or kingdom divided against itself cannot stand (Matthew 12:25). The white church is divided against the black church. And many in these churches still teach that races should not intermarry.
But the Church of Christ has and is challenging these false ideas. The Church of Christ has debated the KKK publicly. Also we have debated the Nation of Islam three times publicly. These debates are archived on the "What Does the Bible Say?" YouTube channel. Also we offer free DVDs of these debates to the community (Email: martinsvillecofc@icloud.com with your name and address).
What this ultimately boils down to is courage. It takes courage for soldiers to travel to a foreign field and lay down their lives. It will take the same courage for people to stand up and together to war for people's minds, thoughts and imaginations on these false ideas about race (2 Corinthians 10:5). We are all created as "one blood. We need to believe it.
MICAH ROBERTSON
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.