In a My Word ("We can do better than an attack on a minister," Aug. 4) Nicholas Hull, an Episcopalian preacher, in response to my letter (Aug. 1, although he never writes my name; he obviously addressed my letter), referred to me with a list of negative adjectives, but one thing he accused me of was "bullying." I did not mean to "bully," I don't want to "bully," and I don't want to go outside of the Bulletin's "guidelines." I want to "play ball."
But, I would like to ask Mr. Hull if he thinks that men in the Bible were "bullies" and if Christians ought to emulate those same men in 2019?
Was John a "bully" in Matthew 3:7 when he called the Pharisees a "generation of vipers?" Was Jesus a "bully" in Matthew 23:13 when he called the Pharisees, "hypocrites?" Was Paul a "bully" in Galatians 2:11 when he corrected the Apostle Peter in front of everyone?
I'd like to invite Mr. Hull on "What Does the Bible Say?" (a live television broadcast sponsored by the Church of Christ) for deeper Bible discussion. I don't want to silence anyone. I want to have dialogue. Dialogue is how we grow! I would also invite Ms. [First Baptist Church minister Libby] Grammer on the Bible broadcast. I might disagree with them about the Bible, but God knows I have no ill will against them or anyone.
Caleb Robertson
Martinsville