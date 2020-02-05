To the editor:
I resent Trump impeachment lawyers using presidential election as a defense against his impeachment (“Trump lawyers: Dems want to overturn election,” Jan. 26). I concede that Trump was legally elected according to our Constitution based on the Electoral College results. However, I wish to mention that he actually lost the popular vote by 2.87 million - the largest popular vote margin victory ever for a losing presidential candidate. Are the 65,853,514 ballots cast for Hillary Clinton totally irrelevant? So saying, “They’re asking you to tear up all the ballots across this country” by impeaching Trump is laughable.
I prefer Trump’s lawyers defend him by showing how he truly had the interests of the American public at heart rather than his own political ambitions, something that is rather difficult for me to believe.
ELLEN JESSEE
Martinsville
