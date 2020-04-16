To the editor:
As infection and death counts soar, I look around this room at the Martinsville Prison Farm, jam-packed with non-violent offenders, most of them with a year or less to serve. As a deadly virus approaches, we wait like fish in a bucket.
While I understand that a debt has to be paid to society, a question still comes to mind. Should 90 days be a life sentence? When numerical values on a newspaper page become names from your family reunion registry, trust and believe the adjustments that needed won't be sufficient, much like the group of more than 10 inmates currently serving anywhere from 3 to 12 months for coming up short on their child support.
Those in authority to make such adjustments -- you know who you are -- let’s minimize our losses and protect the lives that we can, and may God protect us all.
JOSHUA EGGLESTON
Martinsville
